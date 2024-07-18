Brokerages Set LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Price Target at $11.17

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.17.

LC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on LendingClub from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up from $9.50) on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

LendingClub Price Performance

LC opened at $10.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.53. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $10.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 2.06.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. LendingClub had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $180.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that LendingClub will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at LendingClub

In other LendingClub news, Director Erin Selleck sold 4,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $36,257.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,590.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 16.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 24,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 216,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in LendingClub by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

