Brokerages Set Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target at $91.00

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.43.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOGI shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Logitech International from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday.

In other Logitech International news, CFO Charles D. Boynton purchased 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,555.75. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,555.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 764.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 529.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

LOGI stock opened at $90.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.80. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $62.73 and a 12-month high of $102.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.20.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.85 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 14.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Logitech International will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

