Brokerages Set MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) PT at C$54.29

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$54.29.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. CIBC cut their price target on MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MTY Food Group from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on MTY Food Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on MTY Food Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.
MTY Food Group Stock Performance
MTY Food Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.60%.
About MTY Food Group
MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.
