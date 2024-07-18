Brokerages Set MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) PT at C$54.29

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2024

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTYGet Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$54.29.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. CIBC cut their price target on MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MTY Food Group from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on MTY Food Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on MTY Food Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

MTY stock opened at C$47.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$49.77. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of C$42.19 and a twelve month high of C$68.60. The firm has a market cap of C$1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98.

MTY Food Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

About MTY Food Group

(Get Free Report

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY)

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.