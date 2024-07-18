Brokerages Set REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Price Target at $38.58

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.58.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RGNX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $237,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,451,033.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $237,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,451,033.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $112,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,193.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,915,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,146,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 170,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 75,800 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 67,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 43,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO stock opened at $13.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average is $16.21. REGENXBIO has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.52 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 70.72% and a negative net margin of 299.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

