Brokerages Set TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target at $42.83

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.83.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TPG. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of TPG from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TPG in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TPG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TPG from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ TPG opened at $46.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of -335.07, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.10 and a 200 day moving average of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. TPG has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $47.78.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. TPG had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $512.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TPG will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. TPG’s payout ratio is currently -1,171.43%.

In other TPG news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $190,342.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPG. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in TPG by 58.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its stake in TPG by 60.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 75,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 28,366 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TPG during the first quarter worth about $620,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TPG during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in TPG by 32.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 19,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

