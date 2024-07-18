Brokerages Set Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Target Price at $19.50

Shares of Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

ZVRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Zevra Therapeutics from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

In other Zevra Therapeutics news, Director Thomas Anderson purchased 10,000 shares of Zevra Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $68,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $140,340. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZVRA. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 555.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 141,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZVRA opened at $6.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $275.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.43. Zevra Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $7.28.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.55% and a negative net margin of 181.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Zevra Therapeutics will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

