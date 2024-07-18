Brokers Issue Forecasts for AirBoss of America Corp.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (TSE:BOS)

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of AirBoss of America in a research report issued on Monday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Abdullah now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for AirBoss of America’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BOS. TD Securities lifted their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$6.25 to C$5.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$4.75 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.08.

BOS opened at C$5.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$146.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.63. AirBoss of America has a 12-month low of C$3.65 and a 12-month high of C$7.11.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$139.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.45 million. AirBoss of America had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.35%.

In related news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.75 per share, with a total value of C$57,500.00. 34.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio is -5.81%.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.

