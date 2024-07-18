Brokers Set Expectations for O-I Glass, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:OI)

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of O-I Glass in a research note issued on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for O-I Glass’ current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OI. StockNews.com cut shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.89.

O-I Glass Trading Down 0.2 %

O-I Glass stock opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.02.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in O-I Glass by 24,311.1% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in O-I Glass by 1,538.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About O-I Glass

(Get Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.