Brunswick (BC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Brunswick to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brunswick Stock Performance

BC stock opened at $81.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.52. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.75.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BC shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Brunswick from $108.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Brunswick from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Brunswick from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.31.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

