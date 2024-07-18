Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,800 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the June 15th total of 89,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bullfrog AI

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bullfrog AI stock. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 53,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC owned about 0.68% of Bullfrog AI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bullfrog AI Trading Down 11.3 %

BFRG stock opened at $2.68 on Thursday. Bullfrog AI has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34.

About Bullfrog AI

Bullfrog AI ( NASDAQ:BFRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an analytical AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

