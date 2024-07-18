Burberry Group’s (BRBY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 800 ($10.37) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BRBY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.45) to GBX 1,200 ($15.56) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.62) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,440.67 ($18.68).

LON:BRBY opened at GBX 735.60 ($9.54) on Tuesday. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 690 ($8.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,275 ($29.50). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 985.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,156.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 994.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, insider Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 730 ($9.47) per share, with a total value of £14,600 ($18,933.99). In other news, insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 12,911 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 974 ($12.63), for a total value of £125,753.14 ($163,082.79). Also, insider Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 730 ($9.47) per share, with a total value of £14,600 ($18,933.99). 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

