Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB) and DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB) and DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of DBS Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Burke & Herbert Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Burke & Herbert Financial Services and DBS Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burke & Herbert Financial Services $164.85 million 5.38 $22.69 million N/A N/A DBS Group $25.60 billion 3.09 $7.49 billion N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

DBS Group has higher revenue and earnings than Burke & Herbert Financial Services.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Burke & Herbert Financial Services and DBS Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burke & Herbert Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A DBS Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Burke & Herbert Financial Services and DBS Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burke & Herbert Financial Services 12.04% 6.82% 0.56% DBS Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Burke & Herbert Financial Services beats DBS Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services



Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides loans, such as commercial real estate, single family residential, owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential mortgage, acquisition, construction and development, commercial and industrial, and consumer non-real estate and other loans. In addition, it offers treasury and cash management services; and online and mobile banking, and wealth and trust services. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia.

About DBS Group



DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company's Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers. Its Institutional Banking segment provides financial services and products for bank and non-bank financial institutions, government-linked companies, large corporates, and small and medium sized businesses. Its products and services comprise short-term working capital financing and specialized lending; cash management, trade finance, and securities and fiduciary services; treasury and markets products; and corporate finance and advisory banking, as well as capital markets solutions. The company's Treasury Markets segment is involved in the structuring, market-making, and trading in a range of treasury products. DBS Group Holdings Ltd was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Singapore.

