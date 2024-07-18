Business First Bancshares (BFST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect Business First Bancshares to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $60.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.93 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 12.80%. On average, analysts expect Business First Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST opened at $24.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average of $21.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Business First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $25.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 22.05%.

In other news, Director Rick D. Day acquired 1,800 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $36,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 262,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,334,535.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

