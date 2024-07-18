Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS) Major Shareholder Arwm Inc Pte. Ltd. Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Arwm Inc Pte. Ltd. sold 30,000 shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $15,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,954,999 shares in the company, valued at $977,499.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Stock Performance

Shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 stock opened at $11.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.24. Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $12.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCTS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 26,452.7% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 146,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 145,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 2,174.6% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 297,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 284,714 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Company Profile

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the emerging technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

