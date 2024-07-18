Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.50

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.50 and last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 56966 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CADE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.50 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day moving average is $28.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $437.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.18 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Bank

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,271,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,867,000 after acquiring an additional 940,895 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,240,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,421,000 after acquiring an additional 376,989 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,402,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,633,000 after acquiring an additional 574,633 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $60,490,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,017,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,694,000 after acquiring an additional 77,563 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Further Reading

