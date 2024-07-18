Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Director Carla C. Hendra Sells 5,349 Shares

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) Director Carla C. Hendra sold 5,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $176,891.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Caleres Stock Performance

Shares of CAL stock opened at $34.39 on Thursday. Caleres, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.79 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.91.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Caleres had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $659.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.93%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Caleres from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caleres

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Caleres by 1.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,664 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Caleres by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Caleres by 0.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Caleres by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,613 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

