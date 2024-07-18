Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Receives C$77.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$77.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCO. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cameco from C$83.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cameco from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cameco from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

TSE:CCO opened at C$65.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$70.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$64.74. The company has a market cap of C$28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. Cameco has a 52-week low of C$41.80 and a 52-week high of C$76.66.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.32). The company had revenue of C$634.00 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 3.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco will post 1.4911413 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jill Amanda Johnson sold 1,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.00, for a total transaction of C$142,576.00. In related news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.89, for a total value of C$3,544,500.00. Also, Director Jill Amanda Johnson sold 1,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.00, for a total value of C$142,576.00. Insiders sold a total of 204,001 shares of company stock worth $14,642,885 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

