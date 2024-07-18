Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 56.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,417 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CPB. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,329,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,844,000 after buying an additional 3,613,495 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,689,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at about $30,128,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 21.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,315,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,375,000 after buying an additional 580,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 463,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,042,000 after buying an additional 249,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

CPB opened at $47.72 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.07.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

