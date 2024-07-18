Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

CANF has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Down 0.5 %

Institutional Trading of Can-Fite BioPharma

CANF stock opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $4.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30. The company has a market cap of $12.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.57% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

