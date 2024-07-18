Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Price Target Raised to C$5.50 at Jefferies Financial Group

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$5.40 to C$5.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.03% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Canacol Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Canacol Energy Price Performance

Shares of CNE opened at C$4.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$161.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Canacol Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.81 and a 1 year high of C$12.55.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C($0.60). Canacol Energy had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of C$104.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$100.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canacol Energy will post 0.2408551 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charle Gamba bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.87 per share, with a total value of C$48,700.00. Company insiders own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas company in Colombia. It engages in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

