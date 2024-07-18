Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.0% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 154,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 82.2% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 210.9% in the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 456,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,153,000 after purchasing an additional 309,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.8% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 136,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,045,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNI opened at $123.04 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $134.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 39.55%.

CNI has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.08.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

