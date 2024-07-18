Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.85 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.87 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.72 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $146.25 to $130.67 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNI

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.5 %

CNI opened at $123.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.83. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Institutional Trading of Canadian National Railway

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 766.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.55%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.