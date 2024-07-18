Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reissued a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.70.

Shares of CP opened at $83.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $78.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $91.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.95%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at $979,890,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,170,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,682,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835,271 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 757.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,303,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,910 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at $207,850,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,581,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $599,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,375 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

