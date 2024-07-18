Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$10.45 and last traded at C$10.36, with a volume of 1342 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.31.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a $0.0734 dividend. This is a boost from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 8.55%. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.05%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 2.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

