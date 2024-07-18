Capita (LON:CPI) PT Raised to GBX 2,200 at Royal Bank of Canada

Capita (LON:CPI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,800 ($23.34) to GBX 2,200 ($28.53) in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CPI. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.45) price objective on shares of Capita in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of CPI opened at GBX 21.20 ($0.27) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 628.81. Capita has a twelve month low of GBX 12.48 ($0.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 29.32 ($0.38). The firm has a market capitalization of £358.28 million, a PE ratio of -212.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 16.04.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

