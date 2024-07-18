Capstone Copper Corp. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share (TSE:CS)

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Capstone Copper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capstone Copper’s FY2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Copper in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$12.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.33.

CS stock opened at C$9.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.34. Capstone Copper has a one year low of C$4.40 and a one year high of C$11.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$458.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$461.99 million. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 6.41%.

In related news, Director John Mackenzie sold 50,000 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.30, for a total value of C$515,125.00. In related news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 60,000 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total value of C$587,766.00. Also, Director John Mackenzie sold 50,000 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.30, for a total transaction of C$515,125.00. Insiders have sold a total of 239,659 shares of company stock worth $2,514,835 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

