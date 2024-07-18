Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$10.03 and last traded at C$10.03. 59,929 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,113,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Copper in a report on Monday, March 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$12.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.33.

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44. The company has a market cap of C$7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.71, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.34.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$458.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$461.99 million. Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. Analysts predict that Capstone Copper Corp. will post 0.3624779 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Capstone Copper

In related news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total value of C$1,075,460.00. In other Capstone Copper news, Senior Officer Jerrold Annett sold 29,659 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$336,484.32. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total value of C$1,075,460.00. Insiders sold a total of 239,659 shares of company stock worth $2,514,835 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

Featured Articles

