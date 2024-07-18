CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) COO Sells $666,700.32 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) COO Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $666,700.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 488,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,929,318.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Samuel Zales also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 6th, Samuel Zales sold 30,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00.

On Thursday, May 16th, Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $436,929.64.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average is $23.64. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $26.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.57.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. CarGurus had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $215.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.29 million. Analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 54.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 25.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus during the first quarter valued at $4,222,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CarGurus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.55.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

