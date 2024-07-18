Carpenter Technology (CRS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.25. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $684.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Carpenter Technology to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $118.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.20. Carpenter Technology has a 52 week low of $55.59 and a 52 week high of $124.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRS. Northcoast Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.60.

In related news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total value of $3,117,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 244,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,551,751.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $81,892.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,183.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total value of $3,117,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,126 shares in the company, valued at $24,551,751.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,678 shares of company stock worth $6,261,693 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

