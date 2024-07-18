Cary Baker Sells 356 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CFO Cary Baker sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $62,449.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,237,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get Impinj alerts:

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Cary Baker sold 503 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.64, for a total transaction of $74,262.92.

On Monday, June 17th, Cary Baker sold 308 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.94, for a total transaction of $46,181.52.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Cary Baker sold 10,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $1,590,800.00.

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $171.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 6.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.98. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.39 and a 12 month high of $179.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $76.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.57 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 60.13% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

PI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Impinj

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter worth about $539,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Impinj by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000.

About Impinj

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.