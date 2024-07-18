Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST) Short Interest Up 11.5% in June

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the June 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Catalyst Bancorp stock. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Free Report) by 255.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,321 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.80% of Catalyst Bancorp worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CLST stock opened at $11.76 on Thursday. Catalyst Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $53.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 0.13.

Catalyst Bancorp Company Profile

Catalyst Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CLST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Catalyst Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of ($3.06) million during the quarter.

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Louisiana. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

