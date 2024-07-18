CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $81.47

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $81.47 and last traded at $81.47, with a volume of 19424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.36.

Separately, StockNews.com cut CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.90.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.03). CBIZ had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $494.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBZ. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 125,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 43,897 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CBIZ by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,667,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,427,000 after purchasing an additional 31,477 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in CBIZ by 167.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 58,549 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

