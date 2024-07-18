CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Receives $27.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CECO. Craig Hallum increased their price target on CECO Environmental from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CECO Environmental from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 205,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,315.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,315.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $109,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,173.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at $2,720,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at $729,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in CECO Environmental by 271.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 629,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 459,646 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 448,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,090,000 after acquiring an additional 98,951 shares during the period. 68.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CECO Environmental stock opened at $29.55 on Monday. CECO Environmental has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $31.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 84.43, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.86 and a 200-day moving average of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.38.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CECO Environmental will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

