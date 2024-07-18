Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FUN. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.70.

Cedar Fair stock opened at $52.00 on Thursday. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $58.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.10.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.07). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $101.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.97 million. Analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 1.7% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 15,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 94,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

