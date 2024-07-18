Centamin’s (CEY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 160 ($2.07) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.66% from the company’s previous close.

Get Centamin alerts:

Centamin Price Performance

Shares of CEY stock opened at GBX 132.60 ($1.72) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,215.00, a P/E/G ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 122.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 111.29. Centamin has a one year low of GBX 77.25 ($1.00) and a one year high of GBX 133.90 ($1.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centamin news, insider Martin Horgan sold 95,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.60), for a total transaction of £117,813.09 ($152,785.75). Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Centamin

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.