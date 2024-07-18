Centene (NYSE:CNC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Centene from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.23.

Centene stock opened at $67.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.21. Centene has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $81.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 1.0% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Centene by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Centene by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

