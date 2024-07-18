CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $29.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.90.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

NYSE CNP opened at $28.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $31.57.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Insider Activity at CenterPoint Energy

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $166,811.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,792.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,754,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,386,168,000 after purchasing an additional 865,120 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,545,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,962,000 after purchasing an additional 556,802 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 38.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,602,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,070,000 after buying an additional 2,961,464 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,030,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,436,000 after buying an additional 1,578,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,952,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,077,000 after buying an additional 46,232 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

