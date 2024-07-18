Centurion (CNT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.45

Centurion (CNT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Centurion has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One Centurion coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Centurion has a market capitalization of $50,140.01 and approximately $7.45 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get Centurion alerts:

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Centurion Profile

Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,825 coins. The official website for Centurion is centurionlab.info. The official message board for Centurion is medium.com/@centurioncoin. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin.

Buying and Selling Centurion

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion (CNT) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CNT through the process of mining. Centurion has a current supply of 82,663,825.857077 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Centurion is 0.00064458 USD and is down -2.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centurionlab.info.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centurion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centurion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centurion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centurion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.