CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Increased to C$9.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.85 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.25.

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$7.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.47. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$2.64 and a 12 month high of C$7.87. The firm has a market cap of C$1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.08. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of C$588.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$555.63 million. On average, research analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.7197861 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.83%. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

Insider Transactions at CES Energy Solutions

In other news, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 54,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.55, for a total value of C$411,527.85. In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 54,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.55, for a total transaction of C$411,527.85. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 8,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.92, for a total value of C$56,266.52. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,043 shares of company stock worth $788,155. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

Featured Stories

