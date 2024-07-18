CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$9.00 to C$9.50. The stock traded as high as C$7.87 and last traded at C$7.79, with a volume of 160133 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.61.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.85 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.25.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 200,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,405,600.00. In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger purchased 200,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,405,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 8,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.92, for a total transaction of C$56,266.52. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,043 shares of company stock worth $788,155. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.47.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.08. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The company had revenue of C$588.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$555.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.7197861 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.83%. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

