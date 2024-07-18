CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Position Reduced by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,145,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,546,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,933,000 after purchasing an additional 630,264 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,928,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,779,000 after purchasing an additional 414,785 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,228,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,119,000 after purchasing an additional 356,318 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 580,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,305,000 after purchasing an additional 335,624 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CF stock opened at $72.87 on Thursday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $87.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.94. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 33.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CF Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.19.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

