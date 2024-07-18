Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $75.07, but opened at $70.21. Charles Schwab shares last traded at $70.10, with a volume of 4,159,450 shares traded.

Specifically, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $6,661,700.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,641,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,504,622.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $6,661,700.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,641,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,504,622.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 555,745 shares of company stock valued at $41,625,143. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $113.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,963,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,750,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,823 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,306,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,327 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,994,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,015 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,627,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,584,000 after purchasing an additional 296,317 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $950,192,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

