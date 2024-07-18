Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Price Down 5.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) dropped 5.7% on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $78.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Charles Schwab traded as low as $63.58 and last traded at $63.62. Approximately 2,210,914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 7,361,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.43.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.44.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,481 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $413,870.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,414.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $6,661,700.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,641,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,504,622.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $413,870.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,414.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 555,745 shares of company stock worth $41,625,143. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.3% during the second quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 9,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.0% during the second quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 12,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,599.4% during the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 75,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,583,000 after buying an additional 71,301 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 5.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.18. The stock has a market cap of $113.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

