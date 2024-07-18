Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $169.18.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

CHKP opened at $171.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.15. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $125.68 and a one year high of $174.93.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.28 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 34.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 28,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 71,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

