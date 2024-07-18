Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Chemed alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its position in Chemed by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 17,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Chemed by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Chemed by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chemed by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHE shares. StockNews.com raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Chemed Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CHE stock opened at $549.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $546.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $584.73. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $492.84 and a 12-month high of $654.62.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.41). Chemed had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $589.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.18 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 21.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 8.61%.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In related news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total value of $153,638.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.17, for a total value of $816,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,252,854.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total value of $153,638.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,053 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.