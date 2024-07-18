Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Price Target Raised to $199.00 at Barclays

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

LNG has been the subject of several other reports. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $199.09.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $181.40 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy has a 12-month low of $152.31 and a 12-month high of $183.46. The company has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

