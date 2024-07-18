Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Short Interest Update

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,690,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the June 15th total of 6,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.65.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE CHD opened at $103.71 on Thursday. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $110.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.03.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $817,603.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,735.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,403,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,926.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $817,603.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,735.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 182,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,465,948. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 26,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 601.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 23,801 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

