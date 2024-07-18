Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) PT Raised to $158.00 at JMP Securities

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $156.00 to $158.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Churchill Downs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $148.11.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $143.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.97. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $106.45 and a 12 month high of $146.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.59.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $590.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.41 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 44.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.22 per share, with a total value of $494,836.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,618.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,231,000 after purchasing an additional 56,318 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Churchill Downs by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

