Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Shares Up 2.2%

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.23. 8,183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 76,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Cielo Waste Solutions Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm has a market cap of C$26.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 9.95, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.25.

Cielo Waste Solutions Company Profile

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. operates as a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company in Canada. It converts and transforms waste feedstocks, including organic material and wood derivative waste into fuel, such as diesel, naphtha, and kerosene. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp. and changed its name to Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

