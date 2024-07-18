Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,534 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Cimpress worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMPR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,630,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,156,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter worth $1,065,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMPR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

In related news, CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 3,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total transaction of $289,270.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,273.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,584,807. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $96.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.31. Cimpress plc has a one year low of $57.01 and a one year high of $100.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.00.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.29). Cimpress had a net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $780.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.97) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

